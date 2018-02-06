Third person in custody, charged in Jan. 2 shooting; two facing - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Third person in custody, charged in Jan. 2 shooting; two facing additional robbery charges

Terence Youngblood, 19 (Source: LPD) Terence Youngblood, 19 (Source: LPD)
18-year-old Francisco Rodriguez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 18-year-old Francisco Rodriguez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
18-year-old Ruby Banuelos (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Terence Youngblood, 19, is the third and final suspect to be arrested for a January 2nd shooting that seriously injured one person. Youngblood, who had an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery, was arrested this morning in Montgomery, Alabama by the United States Marshals Service.

The other two suspects, 18-year-old Francisco Rodriguez and 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos, have been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since January 20th, charged with multiple aggravated robberies including the shooting.

On January 2nd, 18-year-old Nicholas Davis was dropped off at the University Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers determined Davis was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle during a robbery involving drugs. Davis was then pushed out of the car near 36th Street and Slide. A person driving in the area found Davis and took him to UMC.

The suspects were identified as Youngblood, Rodriguez, and Banuelos and arrest warrants for aggravated robbery were issued on January 17th.

On January 20th, Rodriguez and Banuelos were arrested during a traffic stop. Rodriguez matched the description of a suspect who had just robbed a Smoke Head Shop earlier that day. Stolen items from the robbery were located in the vehicle and both Rodriguez and Banuelos were arrested.

All three suspects have now been arrested for the January 2nd aggravated robbery involving the shooting. Rodriguez and Banuelos are also charged with the aggravated robbery of the smoke shop and could face additional charges for other cases. Youngblood is also charged with an unrelated robbery from November at the South Plains Mall.

Additional aggravated robbery charges have been filed for Ruby Banuelos and Francisco Rodriguez for a robbery that occurred on January 18th at a 7/11.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Do something! Trump hears emotional students, parents

    Do something! Trump hears emotional students, parents

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-21 06:47:03 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-22 00:14:57 GMT

    On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

    On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

  • Weather could be factor in several crashes south and east of Lubbock Wednesday morning

    Weather could be factor in several crashes south and east of Lubbock Wednesday morning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-22 00:14:21 GMT
    Rollover on Hwy 87 towards Tahoka (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)Rollover on Hwy 87 towards Tahoka (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one vehicle crashes south of Lubbock Wednesday morning.  DPS says these wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area.  A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice...

    The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one vehicle crashes south of Lubbock Wednesday morning.  DPS says these wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area.  A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice...

  • Angry teens swarm into Florida Capitol; demand new gun laws

    Angry teens swarm into Florida Capitol; demand new gun laws

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-22 00:14:06 GMT

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

    •   
Powered by Frankly