Third person in custody, charged in Jan. 2 shooting; two facing additional robbery charges

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Terence Youngblood, 19, is the third and final suspect to be arrested for a January 2nd shooting that seriously injured one person. Youngblood, who had an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery, was arrested this morning in Montgomery, Alabama by the United States Marshals Service.

The other two suspects, 18-year-old Francisco Rodriguez and 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos, have been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since January 20th, charged with multiple aggravated robberies including the shooting.

On January 2nd, 18-year-old Nicholas Davis was dropped off at the University Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers determined Davis was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle during a robbery involving drugs. Davis was then pushed out of the car near 36th Street and Slide. A person driving in the area found Davis and took him to UMC.

The suspects were identified as Youngblood, Rodriguez, and Banuelos and arrest warrants for aggravated robbery were issued on January 17th.

On January 20th, Rodriguez and Banuelos were arrested during a traffic stop. Rodriguez matched the description of a suspect who had just robbed a Smoke Head Shop earlier that day. Stolen items from the robbery were located in the vehicle and both Rodriguez and Banuelos were arrested.

All three suspects have now been arrested for the January 2nd aggravated robbery involving the shooting. Rodriguez and Banuelos are also charged with the aggravated robbery of the smoke shop and could face additional charges for other cases. Youngblood is also charged with an unrelated robbery from November at the South Plains Mall.

Additional aggravated robbery charges have been filed for Ruby Banuelos and Francisco Rodriguez for a robbery that occurred on January 18th at a 7/11.