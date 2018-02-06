Third person in custody, charged in Jan. 2 shooting; two facing additional robbery charges

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one vehicle crashes south of Lubbock Wednesday morning. DPS says these wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one vehicle crashes south of Lubbock Wednesday morning. DPS says these wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice...
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.
On November 8, 2017, the trial court signed an order scheduling Rodriguez to be executed at 6 p.m. on March 27, 2018. On Tuesday, Kretzer filed a motion for stay of execution in Lubbock County's 140th District Court.
On November 8, 2017, the trial court signed an order scheduling Rodriguez to be executed at 6 p.m. on March 27, 2018. On Tuesday, Kretzer filed a motion for stay of execution in Lubbock County's 140th District Court.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.