Testimony begins in double capital murder trial of David Carrill - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Testimony begins in double capital murder trial of David Carrillo

David Ricardo Carrillo (Source: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office David Ricardo Carrillo (Source: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Jennifer Cruz and Albert Martinez (Source: Family members) Jennifer Cruz and Albert Martinez (Source: Family members)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The courtroom was packed on Tuesday as testimony began in the double capital murder trial of David Carrillo.

He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Jennifer Cruz and her new boyfriend, 30-year-old Albert Martinez, in April of 2015.

Police say Carrillo broke into the couple's home and shot them.

Cruz called 9-1-1 and could be heard pleading for David to put down the gun before shots were fired.

