Testimony begins in double capital murder trial of David Carrillo

The courtroom was packed on Tuesday as testimony began in the double capital murder trial of David Carrillo.

He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Jennifer Cruz and her new boyfriend, 30-year-old Albert Martinez, in April of 2015.

Police say Carrillo broke into the couple's home and shot them.

Cruz called 9-1-1 and could be heard pleading for David to put down the gun before shots were fired.

