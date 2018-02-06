CONSIDER THIS: Celebrate the Winter Olympics with KCBD

The Winter Olympics begin right here on KCBD this Thursday and the Opening Ceremonies are Friday.

This is great, clean entertainment the entire family can enjoy together and we're proud to be your Olympic network.

The modern Olympic games were established to contribute to building a peaceful and better world.

The playing field is a far better place to compete than the battlefield.

This year, we will see a united Korean team with representatives from both North and South Korea playing together as teammates. Even though this move is symbolic, it could signify a safer world for all.

When I think of the Olympics, I feel the national pride that comes from watching our athletes compete with the best of the best from nations around the world.

And my heart always beats a little faster when I see our athletes win the gold, stand for the Stars and Stripes hoisted and hear the Star-Spangled Banner played.

Consider this...let's come together in support for our Olympians and celebrate competition.

For the next two and a half weeks, there'll be something on television we can all feel good about.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

