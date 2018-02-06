Winter's Chill continues Wednesday

The winter's chill continues on Wednesday with another afternoon of below-normal temperatures.

However, it will be warmer with readings around the 50-degree mark for most of the South Plains. More sunshine expected Wednesday through Friday.

The warmer days of the week will be on Thursday and Friday with the afternoon highs in the 60s and possibly some 70s on Friday.

The weekend will bring some changes as another strong cold front moves in by Saturday afternoon and lead to colder temperatures by late Saturday and staying with us through Tuesday. There is also a slight chance of rain Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

As for the nighttime lows, it will remain cold with readings below normal most nights, even with the mild afternoons late this week.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.