Hoop Madness Scores: 2/6 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Frenship 37
Midland Lee 40

Lubbock 38
Monterey 63

Abilene Cooper 50
Coronado 37

Canyon 61
Plainview 22

Lubbock Cooper 69
Lake View 14

Estacado 83
Lamesa 63

Holy Cross 55
Kingdom Prep 32

Lazbuddie 41
SpringLake-Earth 34

All Saints 35
Plainview Christian 39

Christ The King 19
Southcrest Christian 45

Tahoka 51
Smyer 54

Brownwood 49
Snyder 16

Sundown 43
Seagraves 24

Plains 42
Morton 51

Roosevelt 47
Muleshoe 42

New Home 53
Meadow 31

Crosbyton 31
New Deal 61

Lorenzo 36
Anton 20

Spur 60
Guthrie 39

Patton Springs 42
Valley 58

Abernathy 33
Post 31

Shallowater 76
Dimmitt 31

Canadian 69
Tulia 33

Sands 31
Grady 33

Brownfield 29
Denver City 70

Sweetwater 48
Abilene Wylie 73

Bovina 46
Hale Center 31

Wellman-Union 20
Ropes 62

Olton 18
Farwell 62

Petersburg 18
Whitharral 22

Seminole 28
Levelland 48

Friona 33
Slaton 58

Cotton Center 24
Whiteface 43

Floydada 40
Ralls 52

Idalou 58
Littlefield 25

Southland 27
Wilson 26

Klondike 68
O'Donnell 59

Jayton 49
Paducah 42

Hermleigh 53
Ira 28

Westbrook 56
Borden County 48

Silverton 59
Kress 13

Nazareth 91
Hart 19

BOYS

Frenship 62
Midland Lee 48

Lubbock 50
Monterey 62

Abilene Cooper 65
Coronado 74

Canyon 69
Plainview 48

Lubbock Cooper 86
Lake View 61

Estacado 94
Lamesa 40

Holy Cross 37
Kingdom Prep 49

Lazbuddie 42
SpringLake-Earth 84

All Saints 91
Plainview Christian 75

Christ The King 14
Southcrest Christian 36

Tahoka 51
Smyer 48

Brownwood 42
Snyder 24

Sundown 63
Seagraves 26

Plains 43
Morton 69

Roosevelt 62
Muleshoe 44

New Home 59
Meadow 48

Crosbyton 39
New Deal 78

Lorenzo 61
Anton 56  F/2 OT

Spur 52
Guthrie 33

Patton Springs 20
Valley 76

Abernathy 55
Post 40

Shallowater 73
Dimmitt 42

Canadian 55
Tulia 49

Sands 28
Grady 44

Brownfield 88
Denver City 67

Sweetwater 48
Abilene Wylie 73

Bovina 53
Hale Center 64

Wellman-Union 42
Ropes 54

Olton 41
Farwell 54

Petersburg 55
Whitharral 41

Seminole 58
Levelland 47

Friona 39
Slaton 47

Cotton Center 41
Whiteface 43

Floydada 80
Ralls 33

Idalou 46
Littlefield 57

Southland 37
Wilson 46

Klondike 71
O'Donnell 50

Jayton 53
Paducah 59

Hermleigh 29
Ira 56

Westbrook 32
Borden County 87

Silverton 54
Kress 42

Dawson
Loop moved to Thursday

Nazareth 85
Hart 23

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

