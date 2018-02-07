Hoop Madness Scores: 2/6

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Frenship 37

Midland Lee 40

Lubbock 38

Monterey 63

Abilene Cooper 50

Coronado 37

Canyon 61

Plainview 22

Lubbock Cooper 69

Lake View 14

Estacado 83

Lamesa 63

Holy Cross 55

Kingdom Prep 32

Lazbuddie 41

SpringLake-Earth 34

All Saints 35

Plainview Christian 39

Christ The King 19

Southcrest Christian 45

Tahoka 51

Smyer 54

Brownwood 49

Snyder 16

Sundown 43

Seagraves 24

Plains 42

Morton 51

Roosevelt 47

Muleshoe 42

New Home 53

Meadow 31

Crosbyton 31

New Deal 61

Lorenzo 36

Anton 20

Spur 60

Guthrie 39

Patton Springs 42

Valley 58

Abernathy 33

Post 31

Shallowater 76

Dimmitt 31

Canadian 69

Tulia 33

Sands 31

Grady 33

Brownfield 29

Denver City 70

Sweetwater 48

Abilene Wylie 73

Bovina 46

Hale Center 31

Wellman-Union 20

Ropes 62

Olton 18

Farwell 62

Petersburg 18

Whitharral 22

Seminole 28

Levelland 48

Friona 33

Slaton 58

Cotton Center 24

Whiteface 43

Floydada 40

Ralls 52

Idalou 58

Littlefield 25

Southland 27

Wilson 26

Klondike 68

O'Donnell 59

Jayton 49

Paducah 42

Hermleigh 53

Ira 28

Westbrook 56

Borden County 48

Silverton 59

Kress 13

Nazareth 91

Hart 19

BOYS

Frenship 62

Midland Lee 48

Lubbock 50

Monterey 62

Abilene Cooper 65

Coronado 74

Canyon 69

Plainview 48

Lubbock Cooper 86

Lake View 61

Estacado 94

Lamesa 40

Holy Cross 37

Kingdom Prep 49

Lazbuddie 42

SpringLake-Earth 84

All Saints 91

Plainview Christian 75

Christ The King 14

Southcrest Christian 36

Tahoka 51

Smyer 48

Brownwood 42

Snyder 24

Sundown 63

Seagraves 26

Plains 43

Morton 69

Roosevelt 62

Muleshoe 44

New Home 59

Meadow 48

Crosbyton 39

New Deal 78

Lorenzo 61

Anton 56 F/2 OT

Spur 52

Guthrie 33

Patton Springs 20

Valley 76

Abernathy 55

Post 40

Shallowater 73

Dimmitt 42

Canadian 55

Tulia 49

Sands 28

Grady 44

Brownfield 88

Denver City 67

Sweetwater 48

Abilene Wylie 73

Bovina 53

Hale Center 64

Wellman-Union 42

Ropes 54

Olton 41

Farwell 54

Petersburg 55

Whitharral 41

Seminole 58

Levelland 47

Friona 39

Slaton 47

Cotton Center 41

Whiteface 43

Floydada 80

Ralls 33

Idalou 46

Littlefield 57

Southland 37

Wilson 46

Klondike 71

O'Donnell 50

Jayton 53

Paducah 59

Hermleigh 29

Ira 56

Westbrook 32

Borden County 87

Silverton 54

Kress 42

Dawson

Loop moved to Thursday

Nazareth 85

Hart 23

