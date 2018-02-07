Hoop Madness Scores: 2/6

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Frenship 37
Midland Lee 40
Lubbock 38
Monterey 63
Abilene Cooper 50
Coronado 37
Canyon 61
Plainview 22
Lubbock Cooper 69
Lake View 14
Estacado 83
Lamesa 63
Holy Cross 55
Kingdom Prep 32
Lazbuddie 41
SpringLake-Earth 34
All Saints 35
Plainview Christian 39
Christ The King 19
Southcrest Christian 45
Tahoka 51
Smyer 54
Brownwood 49
Snyder 16
Sundown 43
Seagraves 24
Plains 42
Morton 51
Roosevelt 47
Muleshoe 42
New Home 53
Meadow 31
Crosbyton 31
New Deal 61
Lorenzo 36
Anton 20
Spur 60
Guthrie 39
Patton Springs 42
Valley 58
Abernathy 33
Post 31
Shallowater 76
Dimmitt 31
Canadian 69
Tulia 33
Sands 31
Grady 33
Brownfield 29
Denver City 70
Sweetwater 48
Abilene Wylie 73
Bovina 46
Hale Center 31
Wellman-Union 20
Ropes 62
Olton 18
Farwell 62
Petersburg 18
Whitharral 22
Seminole 28
Levelland 48
Friona 33
Slaton 58
Cotton Center 24
Whiteface 43
Floydada 40
Ralls 52
Idalou 58
Littlefield 25
Southland 27
Wilson 26
Klondike 68
O'Donnell 59
Jayton 49
Paducah 42
Hermleigh 53
Ira 28
Westbrook 56
Borden County 48
Silverton 59
Kress 13
Nazareth 91
Hart 19
BOYS
Frenship 62
Midland Lee 48
Lubbock 50
Monterey 62
Abilene Cooper 65
Coronado 74
Canyon 69
Plainview 48
Lubbock Cooper 86
Lake View 61
Estacado 94
Lamesa 40
Holy Cross 37
Kingdom Prep 49
Lazbuddie 42
SpringLake-Earth 84
All Saints 91
Plainview Christian 75
Christ The King 14
Southcrest Christian 36
Tahoka 51
Smyer 48
Brownwood 42
Snyder 24
Sundown 63
Seagraves 26
Plains 43
Morton 69
Roosevelt 62
Muleshoe 44
New Home 59
Meadow 48
Crosbyton 39
New Deal 78
Lorenzo 61
Anton 56 F/2 OT
Spur 52
Guthrie 33
Patton Springs 20
Valley 76
Abernathy 55
Post 40
Shallowater 73
Dimmitt 42
Canadian 55
Tulia 49
Sands 28
Grady 44
Brownfield 88
Denver City 67
Sweetwater 48
Abilene Wylie 73
Bovina 53
Hale Center 64
Wellman-Union 42
Ropes 54
Olton 41
Farwell 54
Petersburg 55
Whitharral 41
Seminole 58
Levelland 47
Friona 39
Slaton 47
Cotton Center 41
Whiteface 43
Floydada 80
Ralls 33
Idalou 46
Littlefield 57
Southland 37
Wilson 46
Klondike 71
O'Donnell 50
Jayton 53
Paducah 59
Hermleigh 29
Ira 56
Westbrook 32
Borden County 87
Silverton 54
Kress 42
Dawson
Loop moved to Thursday
Nazareth 85
Hart 23
