Minor injuries reported after fiery crash at 66th St & Upland Ave

One person had minor injuries after a crash at 66th Street and Upland Ave. on Wednesday around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford SUV did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Honda SUV.

The Honda caught fire after the collision.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and was taken the hospital. The driver of the Ford was not injured and was cited for failing to yield right of way.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.