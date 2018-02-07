Pay it Forward: Chick-Fil-A - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pay it Forward: Chick-Fil-A

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union treated some lucky people to a free lunch.

We headed out to Chick-Fil-A on 82nd & University and gave gift cards to people coming to the drive thru. Many people were grateful to receive the free lunch and said they too would pay it forward to someone in the future! 

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif

