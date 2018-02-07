Person of interest identified in murder of Katrina Castillo, arrested on unrelated charges

Image from viewer video sent to KCBD of Xavier Garcia's arrest (Source: Nicole Jessica)

Investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a person of interest in the murder case of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo. Sources say the man arrested, 20-year-old Xavier Garcia, was in possession of Castillo's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office were called to the scene Monday afternoon after Castillo's body was found in the yard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street.

LSO released this statement on Tuesday: "On Monday, at 4:36 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff Office received a call from the homeowners that a female was lying in the backyard not sure if she was alive. When Deputies arrived they determined the female was indeed deceased."

Garcia was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a probation violation. He was sentenced to 10 years probation after a 2017 charge of threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case, LSO asks that you call 806-775-1601.

