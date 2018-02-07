Person of interest in murder of Katrina Castillo arrested on unrelated charges

Investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, is being questioned about the murder of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo.

Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after the body of a young woman was found in the yard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street on Monday afternoon.

LSO released this statement on Tuesday: "On Monday, at 4:36 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff Office received a call from the homeowners that a female was lying in the backyard not sure if she was alive. When Deputies arrived they determined the female was indeed deceased."

The name of the person arrested has not been released at this time. Police tell us this person was in possession of Castillo's vehicle at the time of their arrest.

If you have any information about this case, LSO asks that you call 806-775-1601.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

