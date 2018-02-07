Mike Diaz's journey continues to week 7 on 'Ink Master'

The sixth episode of Ink Master aired Tuesday, Feb. 13. and it was once again a nail-biter. Mike Diaz was in the bottom three this week, facing elimination.

The challenge was to tattoo the undead. Thankfully he survived the cut and will continue his journey.

Ink Master airs on Spike TV Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Here is his week 6 tattoo.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.