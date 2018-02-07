Mike Diaz's journey continues to week 8 on 'Ink Master'

The seventh episode of Ink Master aired Tuesday, Feb. 20. and this time it was a team tattoo challenge. The team he is on, #TeamAnthony, won the challenge with the tattoo below. The win kept them safe from elimination and are on to week 8 in the journey.

Ink Master airs on Spike TV Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

The sixth-week challenge was to tattoo the undead. Mike Diaz was in the bottom three facing elimination. Thankfully he survived the cut and will continue his journey.

Here is his week 6 tattoo below.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.