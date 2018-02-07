Mike Diaz's journey ends in week 8 on 'Ink Master'

Mike Diaz's journey on Ink Master has come to an end. He and his wife took to Facebook to tell everyone what happened.

Ink Master airs on Spike TV Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Mike Diaz will be tattooing at the following expos:

March 2-4 - Star City Expo in El Paso

March 16-18 - Musink Fest in California

March 23-25 - Chicago Villain Arts

April 20-22 - Hell City in Ohio

May 4-6 - Baltimore Villain Arts

May 18-2 - Houston Villain Arts

May 25-27 - Kansas City Villain Art

June 1-3 - D.C. Tattoo Expo

June 22-24 - Denver Villain Arts

August 10-12 - Wildwood Villain in Florida

August 24-26 - Hell City in Arizona

September 7-8 - Inked Out New Jersey

September 21-23 - Milwaukee Villain Art

October 12-14 - Tampa Villain Arts

The seventh episode of Ink Master aired Tuesday, Feb. 20. and it was a team tattoo challenge. The team he is on, #TeamAnthony, won the challenge with the tattoo below. The win kept them safe from elimination and are on to week 8 in the journey.

The sixth-week challenge was to tattoo the undead. Mike Diaz was in the bottom three facing elimination. Thankfully he survived the cut and will continue his journey.

Here is his week 6 tattoo below.

