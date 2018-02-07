Less than 1,000 available for TTU vs. Iowa State basketball game tonight

Wednesday, February 7 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-02-07 13:31:25 GMT
Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-07 23:13:22 GMT
Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.
Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.
Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:02 PM EST2018-02-07 23:02:35 GMT
(Source: Facebook)
Due to the continuation of this flu and strep epidemic at Hermleigh ISD, and the vast number of students that are still absent from school, Hermleigh ISD has made the decision to cancel school for the remainder of this week.
Due to the continuation of this flu and strep epidemic at Hermleigh ISD, and the vast number of students that are still absent from school, Hermleigh ISD has made the decision to cancel school for the remainder of this week.