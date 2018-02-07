Less than 1,000 available for TTU vs. Iowa State basketball game tonight

Tip-off for Iowa State vs Texas Tech is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight.

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for the game.

Texas Tech sits at #7 in the latest AP poll and is unbeaten at home this season.

If you are not able to make it out tonight, the game will be on EPNU.

Click here to buy tickets online.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.