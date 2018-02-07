Plainview High School briefly on lockdown Wednesday morning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Plainview High School briefly on lockdown Wednesday morning

Plainview High School Logo (Source: Facebook) Plainview High School Logo (Source: Facebook)
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

Plainview High School was briefly on lockdown Wednesday, just before noon, when a community member reported seeing a man with a gun.

Officers responded immediately and found out the man was pursuing a stray animal with a BB gun.

The lockdown only lasted for about five minutes.

