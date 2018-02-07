NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: 46 athletes from 12 area schools sign

Source: KCBD Graphic LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
Huge Signing Day as 46 area athletes from 12 schools sign on Wednesday. Check back later for our signing day show with interview with (almost) all of these 46 athletes.
Frenship:
- Bianca Cervantez, Victoria Ramirez, and Shadiana Haney signed to play soccer at Lubbock Christian University
- Nathaniel Schubert signed to play soccer at LCU
- Camdyn Caravelli signed to play football at Abilene Christian University
- Bailey Martinez signed to play soccer at Northeastern State University
- Coronado: 10 sign to play football
- Qua Gray – Eastern Illinois University
- Devin Morrison – Eastern Illinois University
- Jarrod Compton - WTAMU
- Cody Wilhelm – ENMU
- Demetri Jordan – Tyler Junior College
- Corey Young - University of the Incarnate Word
- Jaylon Thomas – SMU
- Bryson Huey – ENMU
- Miguel Garcia – WTAMU
- Quentavion Jeffery – Wayland Baptist
Monterey: 10 sign to play football
- Raymond Jefferson-Sul Ross
- Juwan Kelly- Wayland Baptist
- Dyshaunrick Lacy- West Texas A&M
- Brylon Lawson-Young-Dodge City Community College
- Trey Manahan-Tyler Junior College
- Darrell Morris- Sul Ross
- Isaiha Peralta- Midwestern State
- Tydrick Ranson-West Texas A&M
- Xavier White-Dodge City Community College
- Jaylen Wilson- Eastern New Mexico
Lubbock High:
- Chloe Read signed with Angelo State for softball
Estacado:
- Royce Wellington signed to play football at Blinn JC
- Devin White signed to play football at Blinn JC
- Ashton Williams signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico
- Billy Francis signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico
- JJ Walton signed to play football with Missouri Southern State University
- Alicia Perez signs for wrestling at Schreiner University
Lubbock Cooper:
- Jayden Ridgway signed to play football at Southern Nazarene University
- Jake Kirkpatrick signed to play football at Texas Tech University. His father and grandfather also played for the Red Raiders
- Colin Powers signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico
- Elijah Boyd signed to play football at New Mexico Highlands
- Gunnar Engelhardt signed to play football at Cisco Junior College
Brownfield:
- Jaelyn Nolan signed to play football at Texas A&M Commerce, who just won the NCAA Division II National Championship
- Derek Smith signs to play football at Oklahoma Panhandle State
- Adrian Martinez signed to play football at Wayland Baptist
Shallowater:
- Koby Wood signed to play football at Hardin Simmons
Muleshoe:
- JoJo Rejino signed to play baseball at Oklahoma Panhandle State
Littlefield:
- Matthew Arce Signed to play football with Eastern New Mexico
Tulia:
- Casey Gill signed to play football at Wayland Baptist
Lubbock Christian:
- Kadison Rogers signed to play football at Dordt College in Iowa
