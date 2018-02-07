NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: 46 athletes from 12 area schools sign

Huge Signing Day as 46 area athletes from 12 schools sign on Wednesday. Check back later for our signing day show with interview with (almost) all of these 46 athletes.

Frenship:

Bianca Cervantez, Victoria Ramirez, and Shadiana Haney signed to play soccer at Lubbock Christian University

Nathaniel Schubert signed to play soccer at LCU

Camdyn Caravelli signed to play football at Abilene Christian University

Bailey Martinez signed to play soccer at Northeastern State University

Coronado: 10 sign to play football

Qua Gray – Eastern Illinois University

Devin Morrison – Eastern Illinois University

Jarrod Compton - WTAMU

Cody Wilhelm – ENMU

Demetri Jordan – Tyler Junior College

Corey Young - University of the Incarnate Word

Jaylon Thomas – SMU

Bryson Huey – ENMU

Miguel Garcia – WTAMU

Quentavion Jeffery – Wayland Baptist

Monterey: 10 sign to play football

Raymond Jefferson-Sul Ross

Juwan Kelly- Wayland Baptist

Dyshaunrick Lacy- West Texas A&M

Brylon Lawson-Young-Dodge City Community College

Trey Manahan-Tyler Junior College

Darrell Morris- Sul Ross

Isaiha Peralta- Midwestern State

Tydrick Ranson-West Texas A&M

Xavier White-Dodge City Community College

Jaylen Wilson- Eastern New Mexico

Lubbock High:

Chloe Read signed with Angelo State for softball

Estacado:

Royce Wellington signed to play football at Blinn JC

Devin White signed to play football at Blinn JC

Ashton Williams signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico

Billy Francis signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico

JJ Walton signed to play football with Missouri Southern State University

Alicia Perez signs for wrestling at Schreiner University

Lubbock Cooper:

Jayden Ridgway signed to play football at Southern Nazarene University

Jake Kirkpatrick signed to play football at Texas Tech University. His father and grandfather also played for the Red Raiders

Colin Powers signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico

Elijah Boyd signed to play football at New Mexico Highlands

Gunnar Engelhardt signed to play football at Cisco Junior College

Brownfield:

Jaelyn Nolan signed to play football at Texas A&M Commerce, who just won the NCAA Division II National Championship

Derek Smith signs to play football at Oklahoma Panhandle State

Adrian Martinez signed to play football at Wayland Baptist

Shallowater:

Koby Wood signed to play football at Hardin Simmons

Muleshoe:

JoJo Rejino signed to play baseball at Oklahoma Panhandle State

Littlefield:

Matthew Arce Signed to play football with Eastern New Mexico

Tulia:

Casey Gill signed to play football at Wayland Baptist

Lubbock Christian:

Kadison Rogers signed to play football at Dordt College in Iowa

