Food for Thought Report: 1.18

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|
Beef O'Bradys
|5510 4th
|-
|Far East Supermarket
|2208 34th
|-
|Grace Medical Center
|2412 50th
|-
|Whitewood Lanes
|3632 50th
|-
|
One Violation
|Chimy's Cerveceria
|2917 Broadway
|18
|Grace Coffee Shop
|4514 Marsha Sharp
|10
|Red Raider Donut
|1018 Slide
|45
|Nick's Sports Grill
|2323 Mac Davis
|32
|The Tea Room
|6409 Indiana
|29
|Two or More Violations
|East Moon Asian Bistro
|5028 50th
|39,42
|Sip & Dip Donuts
|3211 50th
|32,45
|Whitewood Lanes
|3632 50th
|28,42
|Arby's
|5052 Frankford
|9,10,42
|Chimy's Cerveceria (restaurant)
|2417 Broadway
|18,39,42,47
|Pete's Drive In
|4156 34th
|10,21,22,45
|Sonic Drive In
|1901 34th
|32,35,40,42
|Texas Lone Star Auto Auction (café)
|2706 Slaton Hwy
|9,14,28,39
|West Crust Pizza
|116 West Loop 289
|10,18,38,42
|Apple Tree Café & Bakery
|3501 50th
|32,37,39,42,45
|Dairy Queen
|8105 Indiana
|32,35,39,40,42
|Einstein Bros Bagel
|4525 Marsha Sharp
|9,10,28,32,37
|Los Amigos' Restaurant
|5001 34th
|10,22,32,37,43,45
|Pedro's Tamales
|8207 Hwy 87
|14,15,18,35,46,47
|Whataburger
|1702 19th
|9,28,32,37,39,42,43
|Beef O'Brady's
|5510 4th
|9,31,32,35,36,39,43,45
|La Madeliene
|8201 Quaker
|10,31,32,35,36,39,40,42
|MGM Elegante Hotel & Suites
|801 Ave. Q
|10,18,34,35,37,39,42,47
|HSP Energy
|2815 Slide
|10,22,28,29,31,42,45,47
|Cici's Pizza
|5102 60th
|9,10,19,32,39,42,45,47
|Ghengis Grill (bar)
|6201 Slide
|9,10,19,21,22,29,39,45
|Spur Stop
|5720 Spur 327
|2,10,18,20,23,27,40,45
|Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
|4328 50th
|
10,11,18,28,32,37,39,40,
42,45
|Dragon Buffet
|5608 Slide
|
2,9,11,21,28,31,32,34,35,
36,37,38,39,42,43,45
|Durango's Restaurant
|5004 Frankford
|
2,9,10,13,14,18,33,35,
37,45,46
|Nick's Sports Grill
|2323 Mac Davis
|
6,9,10,14,19,21,28,33,34,
35,39,42,45,46
|Ghengis Grill (kitchen)
|6201 Slide
|
9,10,14,18,19,25,31,32,
37,39,40,41,42,45,46,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
