Food for Thought Report: 1.18

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Beef O'Bradys

 5510 4th -
Far East Supermarket 2208 34th -
Grace Medical Center 2412 50th -
Whitewood Lanes 3632 50th -
One Violation
Chimy's Cerveceria 2917 Broadway 18
Grace Coffee Shop 4514 Marsha Sharp 10
Red Raider Donut 1018 Slide 45
Nick's Sports Grill 2323 Mac Davis 32
The Tea Room 6409 Indiana 29
Two or More Violations
East Moon Asian Bistro 5028 50th 39,42
Sip & Dip Donuts 3211 50th 32,45
Whitewood Lanes 3632 50th 28,42
Arby's 5052 Frankford 9,10,42
Chimy's Cerveceria (restaurant) 2417 Broadway 18,39,42,47
Pete's Drive In 4156 34th 10,21,22,45
Sonic Drive In 1901 34th 32,35,40,42
Texas Lone Star Auto Auction (café) 2706 Slaton Hwy 9,14,28,39
West Crust Pizza 116 West Loop 289 10,18,38,42
Apple Tree Café & Bakery 3501 50th 32,37,39,42,45
Dairy Queen 8105 Indiana 32,35,39,40,42
Einstein Bros Bagel 4525 Marsha Sharp 9,10,28,32,37
Los Amigos' Restaurant 5001 34th 10,22,32,37,43,45
Pedro's Tamales 8207 Hwy 87 14,15,18,35,46,47
Whataburger 1702 19th 9,28,32,37,39,42,43
Beef O'Brady's 5510 4th 9,31,32,35,36,39,43,45
La Madeliene 8201 Quaker 10,31,32,35,36,39,40,42
MGM Elegante Hotel & Suites 801 Ave. Q 10,18,34,35,37,39,42,47
HSP Energy 2815 Slide 10,22,28,29,31,42,45,47
Cici's Pizza 5102 60th 9,10,19,32,39,42,45,47
Ghengis Grill (bar) 6201 Slide 9,10,19,21,22,29,39,45
Spur Stop 5720 Spur 327 2,10,18,20,23,27,40,45
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 4328 50th

10,11,18,28,32,37,39,40,

42,45
Dragon Buffet 5608 Slide

2,9,11,21,28,31,32,34,35,

36,37,38,39,42,43,45
Durango's Restaurant 5004 Frankford

2,9,10,13,14,18,33,35,

37,45,46
Nick's Sports Grill 2323 Mac Davis

6,9,10,14,19,21,28,33,34,

35,39,42,45,46
Ghengis Grill (kitchen) 6201 Slide

9,10,14,18,19,25,31,32,

37,39,40,41,42,45,46,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

