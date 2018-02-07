Troopers arrest suspect after afternoon foot chase

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a Lubbock man is behind bars after a vehicle chase and a foot chase that happened today around 2 p.m.

According to officials, a trooper tried to stop a black BMW on US 84 and MLK around 2 p.m. The vehicle didn't stop and continued down MLK and onto 82nd Street, coming to a stop in the alley in the 500 block of 82nd street.

Troopers say the driver ran from the vehicle, jumping into some backyards of some homes. He then ran to the front of homes getting into a red Camaro and attempting to leave. The suspect stopped and then ran from the trooper where then the Lubbock PD and other troopers took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Markeese Davonn Shed, 24, of Lubbock. Shed was taken to UMC with minor injuries and will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

