Abernathy police warning about scammers offering DirecTV

Provided by Abernathy Police Department

The Abernathy Police Department is warning residents about an active scam affecting local residents.

There is an ad circulating on Facebook offering DirecTV service with no credit checks. The interaction is handled through messenger and then an account is set up in someone else's name, which constitutes identity theft.

This is affecting the credit scores of victims. It could also end badly for you if you been duped into one of these scams and allow it to continue.

To see if you've been a victim of this scam, check your credit for unauthorized inquiries and report any irregularities.