Cash, drugs seized during Levelland traffic stop

Cash and drugs found during a traffic stop in Levelland (Source: Levelland Police Department)

Money and drugs were seized during a traffic stop today in Levelland.

Patrol officers working with the Texas Department of Public Safety CID units pulled over 42-year-old James Darrell Bridges.

During the traffic stop, officers learned Bridges was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hockley County.

Officers searched Bridges' vehicle and found 6.9 grams of methamphetamines and $1,153 in cash.

A bond has not been set for Bridges at the time of this report.

