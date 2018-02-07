Texas Tech adds five to 2018 class on Signing Day

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury added to his 2018 signing class Wednesday as five high school prospects inked a National Letter of Intent with the university on National Signing Day.

Tech signed the likes of Xavier Benson (Texarkana, Texas), Patrick Curley (Wagoner, Okla.), Ta'Zhawn Henry (Houston, Texas), John Scott III (Hitchcock, Texas) and SaRodorick Thompson (Irving, Texas), bringing its recruiting class to 17 prospects who will all arrive in time for the 2018 season.

"We're excited to bring in five more talented players to this class," Kingsbury said. "This group will provide additional depth to already competitive roster. With 17 returning starters and 70 scholarship student-athletes on campus, this class is a bit smaller than years past. Even still, this is a very talented group that will have an opportunity to compete as soon as they arrive on campus."

Henry and Thompson will both boost the Tech running game out of the backfield as the duo signed with the Red Raiders as two of the top running backs in the state of Texas. They wrapped a talented class of offensive signees for Kingsbury and new offensive coordinator Kevin Johns as Tech inked 12 prospects

Defensive coordinator David Gibbs, meanwhile, will benefit from the signings of Benson and Curley, both linebackers, and Scott, a talented defensive lineman from East Texas. Tech also inked defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, who is already on campus after putting his name to paper during the early signing period this past December.

Hutchings was one of 12 prospects who signed a National Letter of Intent with the university during the first-ever early signing period. He is joined on campus by fellow mid-year enrollees Alan Bowman, Troy Bradshaw, Sterling Galban and Myller Royals.

2018 TEXAS TECH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BIOS

Xavier Benson

OLB | Texarkana, Texas | Pleasant Grove H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … one of the top two-way in the state of Texas as a senior … helped lead Pleasant Grove High School to the Class 4A Division II state title to close his prep career … recorded four tackles at linebacker and snatched a 22 yard pick-six near the end of regulation to secure the 41-21 victory over West Orange-Stark … also caught four passes for 114 yards as a tight end in state title game … was the first state title in school history … Pleasant Grove won its first district title since 2007 and finished undefeated for first time in school history … named the District 7-4A Division II Most Valuable Player as a senior … ended the year with 20 catches for 526 yards and five touchdowns offensively, while adding 105 tackles, including seven for a loss, on defense … had seven sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks as well … closed his junior season in 2016 with 98 tackles, including eight that went for a loss … also notched five sacks, recovered three fumbles and forced four others while also recording a pair of interceptions … one of his fumble recoveries was returned 99 yards for a touchdown … rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … listed at No. 61 among outside linebackers nationally by ESPN and at No. 86 by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa and Wyoming … also drew offers from Ivy League schools like Cornell and Dartmouth.

Patrick Curley

LB | Wagoner, Okla. | Wagoner H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … two-way starter at one of the top high school programs in the state of Oklahoma … helped lead Wagoner to three state titles during prep career … Wagoner set the Oklahoma state record with its 43rd-consecutive win midway through the 2017 season … named to the Class 4A All-State team as a linebacker by the Oklahoma Coaches Association (OCA) as a senior in 2017 … named the Defensive MVP of District 3-4A in 2017 … slated to play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association annual All-Star Game this summer … posted 80 tackles, including 12 for a loss, to go along with a team-high seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries en route to earning All-District honors as a junior … garnered All-Phoenix area honors as a junior by the Muskogee Phoenix … also a member of the school's basketball, baseball and track and field programs … listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Army.

Ta'Zhawn Henry

RB | Houston, Texas | Lamar H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … rushed for over 3,300 yards and 42 touchdowns over his three seasons at Houston Lamar … totaled 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a senior despite missing several games due to injury … still managed to earn All-District 18-6A honors … helped lead Lamar to the Class 6A Division I regional files as a senior … rushed for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior en route to being named the District 18-6A Offensive MVP … made varsity debut with 1,415 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore … earned District 20-6A Co-Offensive MVP honors that year … a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … listed as the No. 18 all-purpose back in the country by Rivals … ranked as the No. 88 recruit in state of Texas by Rivals … listed at No. 22 among all-purpose backs by 247Sports and No. 128 among recruits from state of Texas … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Arizona, Baylor, Boise State, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, San Diego State, TCU, UTSA, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah and Yale.

John Scott III

DL | Hitchcock, Texas | Hitchcock H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … two-way player in high school that will move exclusively to the defensive line … helped lead Hitchcock to the area round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs as a senior … was a first team All-District 12-3A selection as a defensive end his senior year … also recognized on the second team for his work as a tight end … earned first team All-District honors as a defensive end as a junior in 2016 as well … garnered second team accolades his sophomore season as a tight end … was also a member of the school's basketball program … listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports as well as ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals … ranked No. 90 among strong side defensive ends nationally by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Kansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State, Tulane and Tulsa with interest from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Indiana and Iowa State.

SaRodorick Thompson

RB | Irving, Texas | Ranchview H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … dynamic rusher who totaled over 3,000 yards on the ground during his prep career … three-year standout for Ranchview High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex … rushed for 1,370 yards on 164 carries (8.4 yards per carry) as a senior … found the end zone 20 times on the ground that season en route to collecting District 6-4A Co-Offensive MVP honors … also finished with 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns off just eight receptions (17.1 yards per catch) … successful senior campaign came after a breakout year as a junior in 2016 … recorded 1,150 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while adding 216 yards and four touchdowns off 12 receptions in the passing game … averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a junior … collected District 6-4A Offensive MVP honors that year as well … debuted with 543 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 58 attempts as a sophomore in 2015 (9.4 yards per carry) … also a member of the school's track and field program … a three-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals and a two-star recruit by Rivals … ranked 98th nationally among running backs by ESPN … listed as the No. 111 running back nationally in the 2018 class by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Bowling Green, Fresno State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin and UTEP with interest from Boise State, Oklahoma State, Texas State and Tulsa.