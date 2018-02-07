Hermligh ISD cancels school this week due to flu and strep, will resume Feb. 12

Due to the continuation of this flu and strep epidemic at Hermleigh ISD, and the vast number of students that are still absent from school, Hermleigh ISD has made the decision to cancel school for the remainder of this week.

Officials at the school say they will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

We feel that it is in the best interest of our teachers, staff members, and students that we close the doors and hire an outside company, Germblast of Lubbock, to come in and deep clean every square inch of the school. Hopefully, our sick students and faculty can recover over this long weekend. We are thankful to our board and superintendent that err on the side of student health.

During this time, officials ask that you please wash your child's backpack, nap mat, etc., and as school resumes on Monday, February 12, keep your student at home if they are running a fever or exhibiting any other symptoms of being sick.

From this point forward, if your child is running a fever and is sent home from school, officials say they will not be allowed to return for a full 24 hours to help stop the spread of germs.

