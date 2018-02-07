Soccer adds eight on 2018 National Signing Day

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone and his staff announced the signing of eight future Red Raiders to national letters of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 7, the first day of the spring signing period.

With the three mid-year enrollees announced earlier this week, the 11 signees matches the second-most Stone has signed at Texas Tech, who begins his 12th season at the helm of the program in 2018.

This year's group includes five players from inside the state's borders, as well as three from California, Colorado and Georgia. Two members of the class come from the same club programs, another pair play together at the same high school and one signee is the sister of a current Red Raider soccer player.

The 2018 class helps strengthen the Texas Tech offense with four midfielders and one forward, while adding depth to a veteran defensive core with two defenders and a goalkeeper.

CASSANDRA HIATT

Defender – 6-0 – Parker, Colorado / Chaparral High School / Real Colorado ECNL

Cassandra Hiatt joins Tech after playing for the nationally-acclaimed Real Colorado ECNL. While a member of Real Colorado, she helped her club to a second-place finish at ECNL U16, with a quarterfinal berth with the U17 squad. She joins an impressive list of Red Raiders who have donned the Real Colorado kit, such as current Tech defender Macy Hairgrove, All-Americans Jaelene Hinkle & Janine Beckie and mid-year signee Jayne Lydiatt. Hiatt also participated in the U16 & U18 USA Women's National Soccer Team camps. She was honored with three All-Conference Team awards at Chaparral High School: two First Team honors and one Second Team accolade. She helped Chaparral to the playoffs two years in-a-row, taking her team to the Elite 8 in 2017.

CHARLOTTE TEETER

Forward – 5-6 – Alpharetta, Georgia / Cambridge High School / Tophat SC

Charlotte Teeter will join the Red Raiders after playing club soccer for Tophat SC. A three-year letterwinner at Cambridge High School in Georgia, Teeter picked up three All-Region honors, with a First Team nod in 2017 and two Second Team accolades in 2015 & 2016. She was an All-Region Player of the Year finalist in 2015, earned Top 3 Player of the Year award in 2016, along with Cambridge Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, then topped it off with Cambridge's MVP award in 2017. While at Cambridge, she earned Scholar-Athlete honors in 2015-17, and was named to the National Honor Society in 2016. She also participated in the US Youth Soccer Development Program in 2015.

ALYSSA D'ALOISE

Midfielder – 5-4 – Dallas, Texas / Ursuline Academy of Dallas / Dallas Sting

Alyssa D'Aloise also comes to Texas Tech after playing club soccer for the Dallas Sting, where she was team captain for the U18-U19 squad. A four-year letterwinner at Ursuline Academy of Dallas, D'Aloise also served as a captain for her high school team. She picked up All-State honors in each of her first three years of her high school career, along with Academic All-State First Team accolades her junior season. She was also named UAVS Midfielder of the Year in 2017 and helped her team to TAPPS State titles in 2016 & 2017. D'Aloise is also a three-year member of the FC Dallas Special Olympics Traveling team, working to develop the individual Special Olympics athletes in traveling games in Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Frisco.

SIERRA JONES

Defender – 5-4 – Dallas, Texas / Highland Park High School / Dallas Sting

Sierra Jones will head to Texas Tech after playing for the Dallas Sting ECNL. A four-year letterwinner at Highland Park High School, Jones was named an All-American by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) and a First Team All-State selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches as a junior. It was a year highlighted by several honors including All-Region, All-Area & All-District, as well as 2017 Defensive Player of the Year while tallying four goals and 13 assists from the back line. Jones was also named to the National Honor Society & Spanish National Honor Society. She'll be joining her sister, current Red Raider soccer midfielder Savanna Jones, at Texas Tech in the fall.

MARISSA LING

Midfielder – 5-3 – Mansfield, Texas / Mansfield Lake Ridge High School / FC Dallas WPSL

Marissa Ling will head to Lubbock after wrapping up her club career with FC Dallas WSPL. She helped her squad to a WPSL Southwest Conference title in 2016 after a 15-1 overall record, taking her team to the Elite 8. At Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, she was a three-year letterwinner and earned Second Team All-District honors in 2015 & 2016. She also excelled in the classroom, picking up Academic All-District accolades every year of her high school career. Ling earned an invite to the U.S. Club Soccer Player Development Program and picked up an Olympic Development Program All-State honor.

MICHAELA SHEEHY

Midfielder – 5-11 – Plano, Texas / Plano West High School / Solar Soccer Club ECNL

Michaela Sheehy comes to Texas Tech after playing for Solar Soccer Club ECNL. This season, she's helped Solar SC to an 8-2-2 record in 12 matches. She was a two-year letterwinner at Plano West High School, earning First Team All-District honors in 2017. Sheehy joins fellow signee Averi Isaacs as student-athletes in the 2018 class from Plano West High School.

AVERI ISAACS

Goalkeeper – 5-9 – Plano, Texas / Plano West High School / D'Feeters ECNL

Averi Isaacs is a member of D'Feeters ECNL U18-U19 squad, which is ranked No. 1 in the Texas Conference. She joined the D'Feeters in 2017 and has guarded the net to a 12-3-1 record this season. As a player for the Solar ECNL, Isaacs helped the club win the Texas Conference in the 2016-17 season, picking up a national ranking and an ECNL national playoff berth. It was her second ECNL national playoff appearance, also doing so with the Dallas Texas ECNL squad in 2015-16. She's also helped her teams to two State Cup championships, two Regional III Premier League titles and a spot in the U.S. Soccer National Tournament. Isaacs joins fellow signee Michaela Sheehy as student-athletes in the 2018 class from Plano West High School.

JEN ROSE

Midfielder – 5-2 – Orange, California / Canyon High School / Slammers FC ECNL

Jen Rose heads to Lubbock after wrapping a club career with Slammers FC ECNL, where she was named a captain of the team. A four-year letterwinner from Canyon High School, Rose led her squad in assists in 2017 with 12, earning Second Team All-League honors and MVP as the Team Captain. It marked back-to-back seasons to accomplish both the team-lead in assists and earn All-League accolades, as she paced the team with 11 in 2016. She was instrumental in helping Canyon HS to the League Championship as a sophomore.

MACKENZIE COONS

Midfielder – Omaha, Nebraska / Millard West High School / Elite Girls Academy

Mackenzie Coons, a mid-year enrollee, comes to Tech after playing at Elite Girls Academy, the top producer of D-I college soccer talent in Nebraska. She joins club teammates and fellow Red Raiders Margaret Begley & Jade King. Coons also served as the team captain and was a three-year letterwinner at Millard West High School. She's been honored with two All-Metro Second Team and Class A Second Team awards, as well as a Class A State honorable mention accolade. Coons also picked up Super State First Team, and All-Nebraska Second Team awards during her high school career. Coons helped her team win the Nebraska Class A State Championship when she was a freshman, while also leading her team to three District titles over her three-year HS career. While also succeeding on the field, she's been stellar in the classroom, being named to the Distinguished Honor Roll all four years at Millard West and was on the Rotary Club Honor Roll in 2014.