Lady Raiders come up short against Kansas State

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped a hard-fought battle at Kansas State, 83-69, on Wednesday night.

Kansas State improves to 13-11 on the season, 5-8 in Big 12 play while Texas Tech fell to 7-16 on the year, 1-11 in league play.

The Lady Raiders held a tight leash on the Wildcats, holding them to a six-point lead heading into the half.

Tech came out to a slow start in the second half, allowing KSU to go on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 49-35 at the 6:46 minute mark in the third.

The Lady Raiders battled to the end, but K-State held onto the lead for the rest of the game.

Tech outrebounded the Wildcats, 49-37, including a season-high 23 offensive boards.

Brittany Brewer led the team with her 24 points and 13 rebounds, marking her second double-double of the season and third of her career. Sophomore Erin DeGrate followed with 14 points and four rebounds while Dayo Olabode scored 12 points and tallied five rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.

Three K-State players were in double figures led by Kayla Goth who scored 27 points.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday to host West Virginia for the annual Play4Kay Pink Game.