Lady Raiders come up short against Kansas State

The No. 7 Texas Tech basketball team defends their home court, and beats Iowa State 76-58.
Huge Signing Day as 46 area athletes from 12 schools sign on Wednesday.
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped a hard-fought battle at Kansas State, 83-69, on Wednesday night.
Texas Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone and his staff announced the signing of eight future Red Raiders to national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury added to his 2018 signing class Wednesday as five high school prospects inked a National Letter of Intent with the university on National Signing Day.
