No. 7 Red Raiders beat Iowa State 76-58

The No. 7 Texas Tech basketball team defends their home court, and beats Iowa State 76-58.
Defense was a major factor in the game, where the Red Raiders held Iowa State to 38-percent from the field and forced 15-turnovers.
Zhaire Smith led the way for Texas Tech, as he had 21-points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Jarrett Culver followed that with 16-points, while Keenan Evans had 15-points.
With this win over Iowa State, Texas Tech now has a half-game lead in the Big 12 Conference Standings with a record of 20-4, 8-3 in Big 12 Conference Play.
Up next for the team, they will hit the road on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against Kansas State.
