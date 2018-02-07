Brief warmup before a big change

Here we go again with a brief warm-up, then temps will take a nosedive over the weekend.

So, for Thursday and Friday you can expect springlike temps with 60s on Thursday and 70s on Friday. In addition, there will be plenty of sunshine and some gusty winds to drive the temperatures higher each afternoon. Wind speeds will average 15-20 mph with stronger gusts on Thursday.

The big change will begin Friday evening with a strong cold front moving into the south plains late afternoon through the overnight hours. The front will impact the Turkey, Paducah areas in late afternoon and will likely be into Lubbock mid to late evening.

Behind the front the lows will stay in the teens and 20s and the daytime highs will range from the 30s to 40s, depending on cloud cover over the weekend.

It appears the Amarillo area will have a chance of mixed winter precip, including snow early Sunday but too early for projected amounts.

