VIDEO: President Trump talks about Brownfield girl during National Prayer breakfast

During the 66th annual National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump, members of Congress and more than 3,500 people from around the world joined together.

One of the guests was 9-year-old Sophia Campa Peters and her mother from Brownfield, TX.

Last Saturday, Sophia returned home after her successful brain surgery that happened on Jan. 26 at Boston Children's Hospital.

Before her surgery she wanted 10,000 people to pray for her. That request gained national attention and reached the White House.

During the Prayer Breakfast, President Trump spoke about Sophia for more than two minutes.

He said:

Here with us today is another symbol of hope, a very brave 9-year-old girl named Sophia Marie Campa-Peters. Sophia suffers from a rare disease that has caused her to have many strokes. At one point the doctors told Sophia that she would not be able to walk. Sophia replied, 'If you're only going to talk about what I can't do, then I don't want to hear it. Just let me try to walk.' She tried and she succeeded. And one of her doctors even told her mom, and they're right here in the front row where they should be, 'This little girl has God on her side.' Just two weeks ago Sophia needed to have a very high-risk surgery. She decided to ask the whole world to pray for her, and she hoped to reach 10,000 people. On January 24th, as Sophia went into surgery, she far surpassed her goal. Millions and millions of people lifted Sophia up in their prayers. Today we thank God that Sophia is with us, and she's recovering and she's walking very well. And I have to say this Sophia, you may only be 9 years old, but you are already a hero to all of us in this room and all over the world. Thank you, Sophia.

