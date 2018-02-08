Sheriff: Suspect confessed to killing Castillo, murder warrant expected to be filed today

Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office addressed the public and media about the murder of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo in a news conference today at 1 p.m.

The 911 call about a body being found in Northeast Lubbock County in the Colonial Heights area came in around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office were called to the scene. Castillo's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person of interest in the murder case of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo. Officials say the man arrested, 20-year-old Xavier Garcia, was in possession of Castillo's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

When Garcia was arrested, another woman was inside the vehicle. She was arrested on an unrelated charge and has since been released from jail. She has not been identified.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe said Garcia confessed to the murder during questioning. Officials say they believe Castillo was killed where her body was found. They said Garcia told them details of the murder and scene that have not been released to the public.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office says Castillo died from multiple sharp force injuries and have classified her death as a homicide.

Officials say Garcia has a direct tie to the residence where Castillo's body was found. The murder weapon was found and is being described as a "knife-type weapon." The Sheriff says this was not a random act of violence.

Garcia was sentenced to 10 years probation after a 2017 charge of threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The murder warrant for Garcia is expected to be filed today. He has not been charged with her murder at this time. He will be held on a $350,000 bond.

