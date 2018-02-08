Sheriff: Suspect confessed to killing Castillo, now facing murder charge

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says 20-year-old Xavier Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo after being found in possession of her vehicle at the time of his arrest.

He has now been charged with her murder, as of Thursday afternoon.

Rowe held a news conference about the murder of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo at 1 p.m.

The 911 call about a body being found in Northeast Lubbock County in the Colonial Heights area came in around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office were called to the scene. Castillo's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Xavier Garcia on unrelated charges and named him as a person of interest in the case. The arrest warrant reveals that Garcia was named as a person of interest as a previous resident of the home where Castillo's body was found.

Another woman was in the vehicle when Garcia was arrested. She was arrested on an unrelated charge and has since been released from jail. She has not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Rowe said Garcia confessed to the murder during questioning. Officials believe Castillo was killed where her body was found. They said Garcia described details of the murder and the scene that had not been released to the public.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office says Castillo died from multiple sharp force injuries and have classified her death as a homicide.

Officials say Garcia has a direct tie to the residence where Castillo's body was found. The murder weapon was found and is being described as a "knife-type weapon." The Sheriff says this was not a random act of violence.

Garcia was previously sentenced to 10 years probation after a 2017 charge of threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

