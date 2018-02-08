Officer injured in crash with stolen vehicle, suspect arrested and identified

One person is in custody after crashing a stolen SUV into an unmarked Lubbock Police Department car. One officer and another person in a pickup truck were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Thursday around 9:40 a.m., a man called police saying he was following his SUV that was stolen the night before. The caller remained in contact with dispatch, updating them on where the vehicle was headed.

Officers found the vehicle in the area of 66th Street and University. The suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Denise Monnetta Henderson, refused to pull over and a chase began. During the chase, officers gathered information that identified the suspect.

The chase was called off after five minutes because they knew the suspect and they were going to arrest her in a safe manner.

LPD officers in unmarked vehicles continued to patrol the area the suspect was last seen. About five minutes after the chase was canceled, the suspect was driving westbound on 42nd Street and ran a stop sign leading into Quaker Avenue. She crashed into an unmarked police car that was patrolling the area.

As a result of the crash, a pickup truck traveling southbound on Quaker was also hit. An SUV was hit by debris.

The police officer and the rear passenger of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Henderson refused treatment from EMS. She was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and other outstanding warrants. It is possible she will face additional charges.

