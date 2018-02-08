TRAFFIC ALERT: Officer injured in crash with stolen vehicle

Police have closed off all lanes on Quaker Avenue between 40th and 44th Streets while they investigate a crash.

LPD says Accident Investigators are on the scene and could be for several hours.

The man who owns a white SUV involved in the crash says his vehicle was stolen sometime overnight. He said he found the car himself around 9:40 this morning. He says a female was driving his vehicle.

Police responded and caught up with the car near 66th & University Ave.

Police chased the vehicle for about five minutes, but during that time, were able to identify the suspect. They called off the chase for safety reasons.

Officers decided to patrol the area of 42nd and Quaker to look for the vehicle. Police say the suspect was traveling west across 42nd and did not stop at the stop sign.

The unmarked police car was traveling north on Quaker when it collided with the stolen white SUV. During the crash, a few other vehicles travelling south on Quaker were damaged.

Police say the female officer and another driver were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

They are not identifying the officer at this time.

The suspect refused treatment and is now in custody. Officers are now determining the charges before they formally arrest her. The driver of the stolen SUV has not been identified at this time.

