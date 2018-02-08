Covenant Health acquires West Texas ER, will now be in-network with most major insurers

Effective February 1, Covenant Health acquired West Texas ER, which will now be in-network with most major insurers, and they will also accept patients who use Medicare.

"As the longest-serving health care system in the region, this allows Covenant Medical Center to continue providing emergency care closer to our neighbors," said Walt Cathey, CEO of Covenant Medical Center. "West Texas ER was the first freestanding emergency center in Lubbock and has done an excellent job caring for our neighbors. It is a unique opportunity that will expand emergency access to Covenant Health’s network of care."

Dr. Dan Berman, clinical director for West Texas ER locations, said, "We are proud to join the Covenant Health network." He added, "We will now provide in-network emergency care for most insurance providers."

West Texas ER locations will become Covenant Health Emergency Center, operating as a department of Covenant Medical Center. Covenant Health’s vision is to have the same high quality emergency care team and standards at all of our emergency center locations.

