Covenant Health acquires West Texas ER, will now be in-network with most major insurers

Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office are expected to address the public and media about the murder of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo in a news conference today at 1 p.m. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office says she died from multiple sharp force injuries and have classified her death as a homicide.
