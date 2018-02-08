Food for Thought: 2/8 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 2/8

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Dozens of inspections, but we only have gold medal performances in this week's Food for Thought.

There were a lot of violations in this week's report, but no restaurant was bad enough to be a low performer.

We do have three stops that were perfect, making them top performers:

  • Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 4410 19th
  • Keva Juice at 4410 19th
  • La Picosita (mobile unit)

