Food for Thought: 2/8

Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
