1 found dead after report of shooting at McDonald's, 50th & I-27

Breaking

1 found dead after report of shooting at McDonald's, 50th & I-27

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police were called to the report of a shooting at the McDonald's location at 50th & I-27 on Thursday night.

Witnesses tell us a car pulled into the drive-thru, the McDonald's employee heard arguing and a gunshot through his speaker, then came out and found a person dead.

Police confirm that a male was found at the scene and pronounced deceased.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m. Customers in the restaurant were not allowed to leave until 8 p.m.

Police are calling this a suspicious death investigation as of Thursday night.

