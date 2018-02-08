Avoiding an Olympic accident at home

Hospital wastewater systems may play a role in antibiotic resistance, a new study suggests.
Hospital wastewater systems may play a role in antibiotic resistance, a new study suggests.
Losing 10 percent of your body weight appears to reduce pain related to obesity, even in non-weight-bearing areas, a new study finds.
Losing 10 percent of your body weight appears to reduce pain related to obesity, even in non-weight-bearing areas, a new study finds.
If your child is among the 10 percent of kids with asthma, you want to do everything you can to control it.
If your child is among the 10 percent of kids with asthma, you want to do everything you can to control it.
Doctors have discovered a combination of treatments that can return color to skin that has been lightened by vitiligo -- the skin disease that turned Michael Jackson's skin white.
Doctors have discovered a combination of treatments that can return color to skin that has been lightened by vitiligo -- the skin disease that turned Michael Jackson's skin white.
Menopause may speed physical decline in women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a new study suggests.
Menopause may speed physical decline in women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a new study suggests.
Losing 10 percent of your body weight appears to reduce pain related to obesity, even in non-weight-bearing areas, a new study finds.
Losing 10 percent of your body weight appears to reduce pain related to obesity, even in non-weight-bearing areas, a new study finds.
If your child is among the 10 percent of kids with asthma, you want to do everything you can to control it.
If your child is among the 10 percent of kids with asthma, you want to do everything you can to control it.
Menopause may speed physical decline in women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a new study suggests.
Menopause may speed physical decline in women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a new study suggests.
Fetal brain damage caused by the Zika virus can go undetected in pregnancy, and can occur even if a baby's head size is normal, research in monkeys suggests.
Fetal brain damage caused by the Zika virus can go undetected in pregnancy, and can occur even if a baby's head size is normal, research in monkeys suggests.
This flu season continues to be one of the nastiest in years. And it isn't helping that the flu vaccine may be less than 20 percent effective against the season's dominant strain, according to a new Canadian report.
This flu season continues to be one of the nastiest in years. And it isn't helping that the flu vaccine may be less than 20 percent effective against the season's dominant strain, according to a new Canadian report.