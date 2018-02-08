Red Raiders final 3 home games sold out

Winners of five in a row and 16 straight at the United Supermarkets Arena, the 7th-ranked Red Raiders announced Thursday that their final three home games at the USA are sold out.

Texas Tech topped Iowa State last night to become the first Big 12 team with 20 wins as they sit 20-4.

The Red Raiders visit Kansas State Saturday.

The next three home games that are sold out are Oklahoma, Kansas and TCU.

The Red Raiders are currently tied for Big in the Big 12 standings with Kansas.

The USA will be rocking as the Red Raiders look to battle for the Big 12 title.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.