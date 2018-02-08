Nice Friday, then a winter storm system for the area

One more day of spring weather, then winter drops onto to the South Plains over the weekend.

Friday starts with highs in the mid 70s followed by highs only around the 40-degree mark on Saturday. So, a major drop in temps for the weekend and a chance of some wintry precip in the Panhandle.

West to southwest winds at 15-20 mph on Friday will combine with sunshine for a nice spring type day and highs in the 70s. Saturday night a strong cold front and winter storm system will move into New Mexico leading to lows in the 20s by Saturday morning in Lubbock. Clouds and a northeast wind will keep the weekend temps, day and night very cold and below normal.

Some wintry mix and snow likely in the panhandle and possibly the northwest south plains early Sunday, but not much.

Winds on Sunday with likely be gusty as the storm system moves across the region.Monday will bring sunshine and slightly warmer temps.

