Local need to know

A quick look at local, breaking, and upcoming stories to start your day.

1. Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium

The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to a plan to let voters decide the fate of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium, on the May 5th ballot.

2. Guadalupe Neighborhood Zoning Vote

The Lubbock City Council approved a zoning change for construction of a senior living apartment complex, in the Guadalupe neighborhood.

3. Lubbock Power Grid

Lubbock City Council members voted to move forward with an agreement to join ERCOT.

4. David Carrillo Trial

David Carrillo was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison, without parole, for the April 2015 murders of Jennifer Cruz and Albert Martinez.

5. Deadly Shooting

Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting, in the drive thru of the McDonald's at 50th Street and Interstate 27.

6. East Lubbock Homicide

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Xavier Garcia confessed to killing Katrina Castillo, whose body was found near E. 2nd Street and Peach Avenue.

7. Hart Gas Leak

Residents returned home overnight after construction crews hit a gas main, in Hart, forcing the evacuation of about 50 homes.

8. Officer injured in crash

Denise Henderson is facing multiple charges after Lubbock police say she crashed a stolen SUV into an unmarked police car, injuring an officer.