Local need to know

A quick look at local, breaking, and upcoming stories to start your day.
1. Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium
The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to a plan to let voters decide the fate of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium, on the May 5th ballot.
2. Guadalupe Neighborhood Zoning Vote
The Lubbock City Council approved a zoning change for construction of a senior living apartment complex, in the Guadalupe neighborhood.
3. Lubbock Power Grid
Lubbock City Council members voted to move forward with an agreement to join ERCOT.
4. David Carrillo Trial
David Carrillo was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison, without parole, for the April 2015 murders of Jennifer Cruz and Albert Martinez.
5. Deadly Shooting
Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting, in the drive thru of the McDonald's at 50th Street and Interstate 27.
6. East Lubbock Homicide
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Xavier Garcia confessed to killing Katrina Castillo, whose body was found near E. 2nd Street and Peach Avenue.
7. Hart Gas Leak
Residents returned home overnight after construction crews hit a gas main, in Hart, forcing the evacuation of about 50 homes.
8. Officer injured in crash
Denise Henderson is facing multiple charges after Lubbock police say she crashed a stolen SUV into an unmarked police car, injuring an officer.
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.