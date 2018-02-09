Night to Shine Prom in Lubbock Friday night

The Springs Fellowship Church in Lubbock will serve as one of more than 450 churches around the world that will host the Night to Shine prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation. Night to Shine is a worldwide event that gives people with special needs a chance to have an unforgettable experience.

Every guest enters the complimentary event on a red carpet, complete with a crowd and paparazzi. Inside, they will receive the royal treatment with hair and make up stations, shoe shining, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and a dance floor. The parents and caretakers will also have a Respite Room. At the end of the night, each guest will be crowned king or queen.

The event is open to ages 14 and up on Friday, February 9th, 2018. You can find more information at http://nighttoshinelbk.com/.

