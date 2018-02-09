12-year-old killed in accidental shooting at McDonald's drive-thru has been identified

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
