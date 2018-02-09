Midland Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in trash pit were both shot in the head

The Midland County Sheriff's Office released the preliminary autopsy report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner about the two skeletal remains that were found in a trash pit in Midland County on Jan. 27 and Feb.5.

The report says both skeletal remains had gunshots to the skull area and both are declared as homicide. The remains have not been identified at this time.

The first set of remains were found on Jan. 27 after a tip came into the Sheriff"s Office.

Officials say 15 agents were on the scene, working 12-hour shifts, digging in the lot until they found remains or a second body. S

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter said in a news release while removing debris from the second pit, deputies saw a skeletal skull roll out from underneath the excavator jaws and immediately called a halt to the activities.

The owner of the property is continuing to cooperate during the investigation.

"This will tie back to a case we had in October of 2015. We had two teenagers come up missing. We had their family get in touch with us and notify us. We found an individual who had their property but we could not find the teenagers. We pray this case will tie back to that," said Sheriff Gary Painter in a news conference on Monday, Jan. 29.

Sheriff Painter says they will be relying on the District Attorney's Office moving forward. They will be drawing up search warrants, arrest warrants, and more in the very near future. They are hoping to move fast and "find the location of the individual we are looking for."

The pit is located on County Road 1227 and West County Road 116.

Officials have not released the names of the teens because an official identity of the remains has not been made.

