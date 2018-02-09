20 homes evacuated after city crew hits gas line

Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue and Atmos Energy say a city crew working on sewer line Friday morning hit a small pressure gas line and caused a leak.

As a precaution, about 20 homes were evacuated in the area in the 2400 block of 24th and 25th Streets. The gas line is located in the alleyway between the streets.

Atmos is on the scene monitoring the leak. Officials say a crew is en route to make the repairs.

They expect the residents in the area will be able to return home this evening. There is no word on how long it will take to make the repair to the gas line.

The area is blocked off until the repair can be made.

