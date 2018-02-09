Hwy. 87 closed due to crash with rollover, 2 transported by AeroCare identified

A crash on Hwy. 87 just north of O'Donnell has shut down both directions of the highway. Aerocare arrived on the scene just after 1 p.m. Two people were taken in separate AeroCare helicopters at 2 p.m. with unknown injuries.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on US 87, south of FM 2053.

A Ford pickup was trying to cross US 87 westbound from a side street from O’Donnell when it pulled out into the path of a Dodge Panel Van traveling northbound on US 87.

The Lynn County Fire Department, Lynn County Hospital District, Lynn County Sheriff's Department and Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are all on the scene.

The driver of the Ford pickup is identified as Jose Jesus Apodaca, 46, of Lubbock and the driver of the Dodge van has been identified as Jeremy Michael Lueb, 43, of Amarillo.

The crash remains under investigation.

