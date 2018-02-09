Dog park at Mackenzie Park is now under construction - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Dog park at Mackenzie Park is now under construction

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The fence posts have started to go up at Mackenzie Park for a new dog park, and you can see the outline for the entrance to the double gates.

There are large play areas and plenty of shade from the trees.

The Mackenzie dog park is located just west of Joyland and the project is expected to be finished by April 2018.

