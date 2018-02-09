TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of Ave. Q, Mac Davis Lane closed after crash

The Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a major crash near the intersection of Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane.

Lanes going southbound are closed on Avenue Q and Mac Davis is closed off completely. Accident investigators are currently on the scene. LPD is encouraging people to avoid the area.

Everyone involved is expected to be fine, according to an LPD tweet. However, accident investigators are out in the area to help control traffic.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information is available.