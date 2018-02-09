TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of Ave. Q, Mac Davis Lane closed after crash

-
Friday, February 9 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-09 05:33:06 GMT
In cold, poor South Korean mountains, the Winter Olympics begin with a flourish of non-athletic activity.
Friday, February 9 2018 1:03 AM EST2018-02-09 06:03:50 GMT
Lawmakers were striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight.
Friday, February 9 2018 3:22 AM EST2018-02-09 08:22:21 GMT
Why higher budget deficits are a likely factor in the stock market's rout.
Friday, February 9 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-02-09 16:12:11 GMT
US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.
Friday, February 9 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-02-09 18:26:06 GMT
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.
