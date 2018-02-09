PHOTOS: Brownfield girl tours capital, meets Congressman Arrington and Speaker Ryan

After being recognized during the 66th annual National Prayer Breakfast by President Donald Trump, 9-year-old Sophia Campa Peters and her mother from Brownfield, TX were given a tour of the Capital.

During her tour of the Capital she met with Congressman Jodey Arrington and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Last Saturday, Sophia returned home after her successful brain surgery that happened on Jan. 26 at Boston Children's Hospital.

Before her surgery she wanted 10,000 people to pray for her. That request gained national attention and reached the White House.

During the Prayer Breakfast, President Trump spoke about Sophia for more than two minutes.

Click here to see the photos if you're on a mobile browser.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.