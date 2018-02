A prayer vigil will be hosted Friday night for Katrina Castillo, a woman who was killed Monday afternoon and was found in the backyard of a home in the Colonial Heights area in northeast Lubbock County.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. in St. John Neumann Catholic Church located at 5802 22nd St. A Facebook event page has been set up with the details of the event. The event is open for anyone to join.

People are asked to gather on the east side of the church, and to bring a candle with them.

As of now Xavier Garcia is accused of killing Castillo and was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on unrelated charges. When he was arrested he was in possession of Castillo's vehicle.

Garcia is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

