Olton schools put on lockout after threat on Friday, later lifted

A threatening message warranted an entire school lockout on Friday in the town of Olton.

The Olton Enterprise reported a man posted a video apparently threatening the Olton community and was later interviewed by law enforcement officials. Reggie Holmes, Olton police chief, assured citizens the man was off the streets and no longer a danger to the community.

However, the man's video did prompt the school district to go into the lockout, even though there was no direct threat to the schools. The school's superintendent, David Foote, said the lockout was put on just as a precaution.

"The City Police and the Sheriff's office have been aware of this threat since Wednesday evening and they assure us that our students are not in danger," school officials wrote in a Facebook post. "We have instituted a lockout at this point so that no one is allowed inside the building but parents or guardians."

