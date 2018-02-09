Propane tank explosion starts grass fire near Slaton Highway

A grass fire burns outside of Lubbock near the Slaton Highway (Source: Jason Norton, KCBD)

Twenty acres have been affected by a grass fire near the Slaton Highway after a propane tank exploded on Friday afternoon.

As of now details are scarce and the exact location is not precise, however Mary Leathers with the Texas A&M Fire Service said the fire is 80 percent contained. Officials also suspect an RV's propane tank caused the fire, but that is still under investigation.

Eleven homes and four businesses were saved from any major damage.

Fire departments from Roosevelt, Buffalo Springs and Woodrow are on the scene. The Lubbock Sheriff's Office was also out helping with the fire.

