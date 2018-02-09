Lady Raiders advance to ITA Indoor Nationals Quarterfinals

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 8 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team earned a spot in the ITA Indoor Nationals quarterfinals after picking up a 4-2 win over No. 13 UCLA on Friday afternoon.



Texas Tech (5-0) captured the first point of the match with wins on doubles courts one and two over UCLA (4-1). Duo Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba quickly took a 6-2 win over the Bruins’ Andrews and Broomfield on court two.



Courts one and three battled it out, both going into 6-6 tiebreaks. Shibahara and Miller ended up taking the tiebreaker 7-2 over Alex Valenstein and Lana Rush, handing the two their first doubles loss of the season. Over on court one, seniors Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici clinched the tiebreaker with a 7-6(6) win to earn the doubles point.



In singles play, No. 12 Ena Shibahara gave UCLA its first point of the match with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 13 Talaba on court one.



Maltby regained the lead for the Lady Raiders with her straight set win (7-5, 6-2) over No. 57 Jada Hart. She is on a four-match win streak and is 2-3 against ranked opponents.

UCLA tied the match, 2-2, with a three-set comeback win by No. 93 Alaina Miller over Lana Rush. It was Rush’s first loss of the season.



After battling to a 7-6(2) win in the first set, Valenstein captured the Lady Raiders’ third point with her 6-4 victory in set two over No. 94 Ayan Broomfield. The win marked her first over a ranked opponent this season.



Dvorak captured the match point for the Lady Raiders with a thrilling comeback win on court five. After dropping the first set (6-4), Dvorak battled back win 6-2 and force a third set. She clinched the match with a 6-3 win in set three.



The Lady Raiders will face No. 5 North Carolina in the quarterfinals tomorrow at noon.



ITA Indoor National Championships

#8 Texas Tech vs. #13 UCLA

Round of 16

DOUBLES

1. #16 Dvorak/Federici def. Fleming/Hart, 7-6(6)

2. Maltby/Talaba def. Andrews/Broomfield, 6-2

3. Shibahara/Miller def. Rush/Valenstein, 7-6(2)



SINGLES

1. #12 Ena Shibahara def. #13 Gabriela Talaba: 6-2, 6-4

2. #44 Felicity Maltby def. #57 Jada Hart: 7-5, 6-2

3. #72 Sabrina Federici vs. #74 Terri Fleming: 5-7, 6-2, 2-3 unfinished

4. Alex Valenstein def. #94 Ayan Broomfield: 7-6(2), 6-4

5. #108 Sarah Dvorak def. #31 Abi Altick: 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

6. #93 Alaina Miller def. Lana Rush: 1-6, 6-2, 6-3