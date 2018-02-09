Lady Raiders to host annual Play4Kay Pink Game Saturday

Information courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball is set to host West Virginia on Saturday for the annual Play4Kay Pink Game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.



TICKETS

Fans can purchase reserved tickets to Saturday's game for $6 online at TexasTech.com by using the promo code PINK.

Fans will also receive a discounted ticket at the door if they wear pink to the game.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans are reminded to go clear at all Lady Raider Basketball games. The new clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena. For more information, CLICK HERE.

QUICK HITS

· Texas Tech is wearing grey and pink uniforms in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

· This is the 13th meeting between the two schools. The two never met before West Virginia joined the Big 12 during the 2012-13 season. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 7-5, but the Lady Raiders lead 3-2 when playing in Lubbock.

· In the first meeting of the season, the Lady Raiders fell to #19 West Virginia, 82-52, in Morgantown. Sophomore Erin DeGrate led the team with a career-high 20 points.

· Last season, the Lady Raiders took down #19 West Virginia, 75-66, marking the first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 19, 2013 when Tech defeated #21 Kansas inside the USA.

· The Lady Raiders enter the weekend on a five-game skid after dropping an 83-69 decision to Kansas State on Wednesday. Sophomore Brittany Brewer led the team with 24 points and 13 rebounds marking her second double-double of the season, third of her career.

· The Mountaineers come to Lubbock on a three-game losing streak after suffering a 73-55 loss to Texas on Monday.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Texas on Wednesday for the 100th meeting between the two programs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.

COPYRIGHT: