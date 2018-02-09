Lady Raiders to host annual Play4Kay Pink Game Saturday

Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball is set to host West Virginia on Saturday for the annual Play4Kay Pink Game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.
Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball is set to host West Virginia on Saturday for the annual Play4Kay Pink Game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.
The No. 8 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team earned a spot in the ITA Indoor Nationals quarterfinals after picking up a 4-2 win over No. 13 UCLA on Friday afternoon.
The No. 8 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team earned a spot in the ITA Indoor Nationals quarterfinals after picking up a 4-2 win over No. 13 UCLA on Friday afternoon.
Skier Lindsey Vonn and snowboarder Shaun White were among those marching behind the U.S. flag as the Olympic opening ceremonies commenced in South Korea.
Skier Lindsey Vonn and snowboarder Shaun White were among those marching behind the U.S. flag as the Olympic opening ceremonies commenced in South Korea.
Winners of five in a row and 16 straight at the United Supermarkets Arena, the 7th-ranked Red Raiders announced Thursday that their final three home games at the USA are sold out.
Winners of five in a row and 16 straight at the United Supermarkets Arena, the 7th-ranked Red Raiders announced Thursday that their final three home games at the USA are sold out.
The No. 7 Texas Tech basketball team defends their home court, and beats Iowa State 76-58.
The No. 7 Texas Tech basketball team defends their home court, and beats Iowa State 76-58.